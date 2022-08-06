StockNews.com Lowers Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. Kforce has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.