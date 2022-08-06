StockNews.com Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.71.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $225.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.