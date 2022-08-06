StockNews.com Upgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLSE. Stephens lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

PLSE stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

