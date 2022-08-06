Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Arhaus worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $6.01 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.