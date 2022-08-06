Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 3,664 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. ChannelAdvisor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 3.12% of ChannelAdvisor worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

