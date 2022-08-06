Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $89,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Certara Price Performance

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.