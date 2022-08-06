Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.98. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 76.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.