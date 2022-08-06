Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $892,716.48 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $892,716.48 and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00695598 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,522,539 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,539 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

