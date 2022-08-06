Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.2 %

SUN stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Sunoco

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

