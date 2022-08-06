Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $40.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

