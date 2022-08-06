Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.42 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $42.24 million and $2.42 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.86 or 0.07363020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00162441 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 71.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,452,327 coins and its circulating supply is 363,658,019 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

