Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 652,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,637,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

