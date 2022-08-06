SuperRare (RARE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.91 Million

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $30.33 million and $15.91 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

