Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CFO Jessica Fees Sells 5,980 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) CFO Jessica Fees sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $10,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Surface Oncology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SURF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

