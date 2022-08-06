SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006549 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $191.37 million and $48.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,857,378 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

