Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 0.2%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.02. Approximately 3,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.03.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

