SVB Leerink Cuts Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $6.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Axcella Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

