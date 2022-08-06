SVB Leerink Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Insider Transactions at ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

