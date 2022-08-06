Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges

Swarm (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $610,517.29 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00132323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067583 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

