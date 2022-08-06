Sylo (SYLO) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $513,886.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

