Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.