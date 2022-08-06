TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and $142,566.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

