TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.