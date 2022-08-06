TD Securities Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.