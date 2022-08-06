Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,900 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $44,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.