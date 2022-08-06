Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $45.53 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

