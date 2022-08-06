Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 84,665 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,665 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $156,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.72 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

