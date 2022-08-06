Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $50,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle International Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Shares of CCI opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

