Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $292,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.