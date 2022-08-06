Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

