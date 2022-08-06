Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 151.27 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $316,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

