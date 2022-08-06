Telcoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $96.33 million and $1.71 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,186.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00060990 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.