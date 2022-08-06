Tellor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.77 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $32.32 or 0.00140522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $55.05 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00068404 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

