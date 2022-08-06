TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 1,328,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,541. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

