TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
TELUS has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.
TELUS Stock Performance
Shares of TU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 1,328,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,541. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
