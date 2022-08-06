Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.00 million-$776.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.82 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

