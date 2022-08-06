Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.00 million-$776.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.82 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.87.
Tenable Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.