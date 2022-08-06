TenUp (TUP) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Exchanges

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $62,849.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00159636 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008896 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
