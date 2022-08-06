Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Teradata has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 41.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

