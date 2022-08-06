Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

