Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
