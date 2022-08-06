Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.