Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.19.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.