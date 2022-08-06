The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

