The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,867,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,769,000 after buying an additional 196,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,082,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,134,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

