The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $26,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

