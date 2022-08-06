The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $37.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

