The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target to $14.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of HCM opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

