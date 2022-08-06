The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target to $14.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Shares of HCM opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
