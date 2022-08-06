The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,678,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

