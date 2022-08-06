The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 715 ($8.76).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 733.20 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2,618.57. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 686.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.14%.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.