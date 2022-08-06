The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.5 %

SHW opened at $237.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

