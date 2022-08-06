Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $590.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

