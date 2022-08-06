Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $590.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.